Winterbottom, 43, is this year making a fairytale return to the team with which he drove for 13 seasons from 2006, lining up as a co-driver in the Monster Energy entry.

A large part of the veteran’s new role with Tickford is mentoring the team’s four Super2 drivers: Rylan Gray, Lochie Dalton, Reuben Goodall and Nash Morris.

That included attending the team’s pre-season test at Winton last week, where Winterbottom drove both Gray and Morris’ Gen2-era Mustangs.

Featured Videos

Winterbottom’s exit from Tickford at the end of 2018 meant he missed the Gen2 Mustang era, instead racing ZB Commodores – and then Gen3 Camaros – with Team 18.

“It felt really good. I actually had regret that I didn’t get in it [in 2019]! I missed out on that era,” Winterbottom told Speedcafe of driving the Gen2 Mustang.

“I just jumped in to get the feel, make sure the shift cut is working, check for any vibrations that, when you’re new, you don’t realise what’s normal and what’s not.

“The Super2 boys are pretty good steerers, I think they will do really well this year. It’s good to work with guys who could be the future of the sport.

“I’m liking that role. Instead of dealing with the bullshit, it’s fun again. It’s given me a bit of love for it again.”

Winterbottom’s Super2 laps coincided with his Team 18 replacement, Anton De Pasquale, shaking down a brand new DeWalt Camaro.

While disappointed to have been dropped by Team 18 and had his full-time career come to an end, the new Tickford role is keeping Winterbottom busy.

“Normally you don’t see a co-driver until September. You might see them at the photoshoot but then they disappear for eight months,” he said.

“I’ve been with the Super2 program, I went to their test day, went to a training camp for four days with them, been at the workshop, been part of the Super2 briefings, sat in on the main guys’ briefings.

“It’s weird because you’re meant to retire and not do anything, but it feels really busy…”

Winterbottom’s time in the Monster Mustang, though, was limited to a few old tyre runs on Wednesday. He’ll be back aboard for a passenger ride day at the circuit on Monday.

“I did a few laps in the morning, so not a massive amount, and then did all the pitstop practice stuff for them and a couple of runs in the afternoon,” he explained.

“Straight away I felt comfortable in the car, but the tyre situation is just not great. Everyone is running around on last year’s tyres, and you’ve got a shortage of new tyres.

“My laps were all on old tyres. [Supercars] all feel shit on old tyres around here, but these guys are switched on.

“They know their base really well, so they can try a heap of things and go back to their base and pop up the timesheet.

“Previously you’d be going along without a base or a reference.”