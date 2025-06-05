Winterbottom will join the broadcast line-up for the first time this weekend in a special comments role alongside the regular Fox Sports team.

This TV cameo is the latest post full-time driving exploit for ‘Frosty’, who is also tied to Tickford Racing as an enduro driver and mentor for its Super2 roster.

“Fans love Frosty, and we’re excited to have him on the broadcast for Perth,” said Supercars TV boss Nathan Prendergast.

“Having someone of his experience and respect contributing will be great for fans as the season approaches the halfway mark.

“Frosty is honest, articulate and knows exactly what’s going on, and he’ll be a wonderful asset.”

The broadcast for the Perth Super440, which is exclusive to Fox Sports, kicks off on Friday.