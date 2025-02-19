A battery charger caught fire while the Cam Hill-driven machine sat in its pit garage between runs during the morning.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the team.

MSR technical coordinator Paul Forgie confirmed to Speedcafe that the car escaped damage, although the required clean-up delayed its schedule.

The car has been garage-bound for over an hour at the time of writing.

Cam McLeod is suiting up to get his first laps in the car ahead of an expected endurance co-driving berth with the team later this season.

MSR has six drivers on hand with Nick Percat sharing his entry with recently announced co-driving partner Tim Slade.

Kiwi Brendon Leitch is meanwhile set to record his maiden Supercars laps aboard the Cam Crick wildcard entry.