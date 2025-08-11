Hill became involved in a sensational bun fight with wildcard Zach Bates during the race which led to him feeding the Supercheap Auto Camaro off the road.

The incident effectively started with contact from Bates at the last corner, Hill then taking his retaliation a step too far as he hit Bates twice, the second bump pushing him onto the grass half way down the front straight.

Race control swiftly slapped Hill with a drive-through penalty.

Hill apologised to Bates after the race, while Bates made his thoughts on Hill’s driving standards clear.

The criticism wasn’t all external either, with Hill’s own team boss Stone not holding back.

“That was probably one of the silliest things I’ve seen happen in a race car in a while, unfortunately,” he told the Cool Down Lap podcast.

“Cam got a penalty, hopefully he’s learned his lesson that hot heads don’t prevail.”

Hill also came under fire from Bates’ father and Bathurst 1000 starter Rick Bates, who was speaking on the same podcast as Stone.

“I don’t know what Cam Hill was thinking, but he needs to have a rethink, because I think most people would have a similar opinion,” said Bates.

“I don’t know what he had, brain fade, I don’t know. A couple of wires came loose in there or something.”

Hill is expected to depart MSR at the end of the current season and join Brad Jones Racing.