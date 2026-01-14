The four-time F1 world champion dropped the revelation in a video on Red Bull Racing’s social media platforms, where he was asked about his interest in contesting various series.

Asked of Supercars, he said: “I drove it last week, it was a lot of fun.” He then added: “Maybe Bathurst,” hinting at a possible future cameo.

Details of Verstappen’s recent Supercars steer are expected to be revealed as part of Ford Racing’s season launch in Detroit, Michigan, on January 15.

Verstappen will appear on stage at the event as Ford makes a return to F1 as part of a collaboration with Red Bull Racing on its new powertrain.

Red Bull is meanwhile now part of Ford’s Supercars program thanks to Triple Eight’s switch from GM.

The Supercar recently driven by Verstappen will likely be the Dick Johnson Racing-built Gen3 Mustang that lives in the United States.

It was purchased by Ford following wind tunnel testing over the 2023/24 off-season.

Verstappen previously jumped aboard a Triple Eight Holden Commodore for a hot lap alongside Jamie Whincup at Albert Park in 2019.

His declaration of interest in Supercars and Bathurst is particularly notable given his reaction to other series in the Red Bull video.

Verstappen flatly ruled out potential appearances in NASCAR, IndyCar or the World Rally Championship.

He did though flag interest in GT World Challenge, having begun racing for his own GT team in recent times, as well as the World Endurance Championship.