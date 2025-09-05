Howard replaces Michael Masi, who had held the role of independent chairman since midway through 2022.

It’s part of a new set of responsibilities for Howard following his exit from the CEO role to make way for the returning James Warburton.

Howard adds the Commission position to that as a Board member and a role of Strategic Advisor to Warburton, focusing on the strategic and technical direction of the sport.

Under the new model, the Commission will comprise exclusively of team owners (rather than representatives), alongside Warburton and key Supercars motorsport personnel.

“We are delighted to welcome Shane Howard as Chair of the Commission,” said Warburton.

“Shane brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of our sport that will be invaluable as we navigate this exciting period of growth and transformation.

“With three Homologation Teams and a highly active Technical Working Group, we felt the time was right to refocus the Commission’s structure around team owners.

“We are entering a critical phase of growth, so these changes will ensure we continue to deliver for our fans, teams, partners, and stakeholders while setting up the sport for long-term success.”

The latest Commission meeting took place on Thursday this week, where agenda items included revised Safety Car rules for The Bend.

That change is expected to be confirmed shortly following sign-off from the Board.

Team owner Brad Jones was among those to hail the appointment of Howard to the chair role.

“Shane’s appointment is a positive step forward for the Commission,” he said.

“He knows this Championship inside out and has the trust of the teams, which is vital as we look to strengthen the technical and governance structures of Supercars.

“The restructured Commission gives us, as team owners, a stronger voice, and with Shane chairing, I’m confident we can achieve the best outcomes for the sport.”