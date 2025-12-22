Mostert, who was recently crowned Supercars champion for the first time, dominated Speedcafe’s poll with almost 30 percent of the total vote.

The Pirtek Poll sought to crown a most popular driver for 2025 after Supercars scrapped its own award as part of a cull of Gala prizes.

Mostert won the official vote for the first time last year, becoming just the fourth driver to take the award after Craig Lowndes, Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen.

Runner-up to Mostert in the 2025 poll was Triple Eight driver Broc Feeney, who dominated much of the season before losing the title to Mostert at the final hurdle.

Feeney scored 14 percent of the vote ahead of Dick Johnson Racing’s Brodie Kostecki, Mostert’s WAU teammate Ryan Wood and Triple Eight’s Will Brown.