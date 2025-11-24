Instigated in 2003 following the death of the motorcycle racer turned Supercars commentator, the media-voted Sheene Medal was long described as the category’s ‘best and fairest’ award.

However, the introduction of the Jim Richards Award last year essentially took its place, leaving the Sheene Medal to be repositioned soley around personality and off-track contributions.

That’s changed again for 2025 with it now dubbed the Barry Sheene Medal BP Ultimate Performer, to be awarded based on a collation of fan votes throughout the year.

The BP Ultimate Performer is voted on by fans after each round via the Supercars website.

This year the Jim Richards Award will again be determined through votes allocated by a Supercars judging panel after each round.

Last year Chaz Mostert scored both awards, which emphasised an overlap between the two.

Mostert also swept the Drivers’ Driver (voted on by drivers) and Most Popular Driver (voted on by fans) last year, which have both been parked.

The second media-voted award, the Mike Kable Young Gun that carries a $15,000 prize, has also been tweaked and will now be given to the Super2 Series winner.

Other changes for this year include the debut of the Campbell Little Award, named in honour of the celebrated Supercars engineer who passed away in 2024.

That award will recognise the ‘best team member’, as voted by key members of Supercars’ own motorsport department.

The Supercars Gala Awards ceremony will take place on Monday, December 1, following this weekend’s Adelaide Grand Final.