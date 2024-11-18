The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner won the inaugural Jim Richards Award, which was created in the image of the iconic AFL Brownlow Medal for the best and fairest athlete.

The Jim Richards Award recognised on-track performance and professionalism, voted on race-by-race by select competition officials.

Mostert won the Barry Sheene Medal for the second year running, awarded to the driver who best exemplifies character, personality, and sportsmanship.

The Barry Sheene Medal is voted on by media members.

Mostert earned the Drivers’ Driver for the first time this year, voted on by fellow competitors in recognition of their performance and sportsmanship.

Mostert’s tally grew to four awards having been crowned the most popular driver by the fans.

This year, Mostert finished third in the drivers’ championship to equal his previous career best achieved with WAU in 2021 and 2022.

Mostert was victorious at Wanneroo Raceway and twice at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Other accolades awarded at the Supercars Gala included the drivers’ championship to Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Will Brown.

The late Wayne Cattach was also inducted into the Supercars Hall of Fame posthumously.

Cattach was Supercars CEO Tony Cochrane’s right-hand man in the 2000s and influential in the revival of Dick Johnson Racing in the 2010s.

Supercars will begin its 2025 season at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 21-23 with the Sydney 500.

2024 Supercars Gala award winners