Supercars has revealed its new accolade, an unashamed copy of the AFL’s Brownlow Medal, ahead of its debut at the Gala Awards on the Monday following the VAILO Adelaide 500.

Votes for the winner have been cast by select members of Supercars and Motorsport Australia competition personnel on a race-by-race basis, using the Brownlow’s 3-2-1 system.

According to Supercars’ announcement, “drivers are awarded votes for their on-track performance, professionalism, and respectability in the field of play.”

The votes are to be tallied during the Gala Awards ceremony, with periodic updates – rather than a live vote-by-vote count – likely to be given in the room.

Supercars will continue to award the Barry Sheene Medal, which it has done so since the motorcycle racing legend’s passing in 2003.

While the Sheene Medal has previously been referred to by Supercars as its “best and fairest” award, it focuses on drivers’ character and off-track contributions to the sport, as voted by media members.

Supercars’ motorsport manager Tim Edwards said: “The Jim Richards Award honours a driver who embodies the similar skills, racecraft, and adeptness that Jim Richards is well revered for.

“It’s important for us to recognise not only our drivers’ abilities but the spirit in which they compete.

“The ‘best and fairest’ approach celebrates the drivers who perform at the highest level, both in terms of outright performance and sportsmanship, qualities that Jim has always been known for.”

Known as Gentleman Jim for his sportsmanship, Richards is a seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner and four-time Australian Touring Car Champion.

“It’s an incredible honour to have my name associated with what is a very special award in the world of Supercars,” said Richards.

“I’m genuinely touched, and knowing the quality of drivers that compete in Supercars, the winner and future winners of the Jim Richards Award will be truly deserving of it.

“I am sure I will feel fortunate to be associated with them!

“Motorsport has been my life, and to see this award recognise drivers who show the same dedication to it is truly special.”

The Supercars Gala Awards will take place on Monday, November 18.