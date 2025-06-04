Matt Stone Racing has adopted its colours early due to the Perth event effectively being twinned with the designated Indigenous Round at Hidden Valley, Darwin.

Just a fortnight separates the two events and, while crews will fly home in between time, the team transporters will head straight from Perth to the Top End.

The two MSR Camaros feature artwork by Billy-Jay O’Toole that has been adapted to the cars by livery designer Nick Moss.

Nick Percat’s Bendix car carries the same look as last year, while Cam Hill’s Camaro will run in the colours of Supaglass, having been backed by Dabble in Darwin in 2024.

Other teams will apply Indigenous Round liveries to their cars either at Wanneroo directly after the race weekend or once arriving in Darwin.

Teams have access to the Wanneroo circuit on the Monday and Tuesday after the event but must be parked up at Hidden Valley by the following Sunday.

MSR will leave Perth slightly earlier than other squads due to a planned sponsor activation in Port Headland on the way to Hidden Valley.

“We are sacrificing the Tuesday [at Wanneroo] to work on cars to do our activation up north,” team owner Stone explained to Speedcafe.

“But we’ve got plenty of time in Darwin because we’re there for a week, so most of our prep will be done there.”

MSR revealed its two cars at the home of team partner Bruce Rock Engineering in Perth.