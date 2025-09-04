It has now been officially confirmed that the Team Penske NASCAR driver will make a one-off start with Tickford Racing at the Supercars season finale, the BP Adelaide Grand Final.

The deal has been in the works for some time, getting across the line thanks to support from the likes of Ford Performance and the South Australian Motorsport Board.

It is a landmark moment for both the series and the event after two close calls with similar NASCAR-themed wildcard efforts, one with Kyle Busch and another with Kyle Larson.

Cindric is no stranger to Supercars, having been exposed to the series through his father Tim, who was a key figure in Penske’s six-year stint as a part-owner of Dick Johnson Racing.

During that time he tested for both DJR Team Penske and Matt Stone Racing and was close to making a cameo appearance in Super2 in 2017.

He will now finally get to live out his long-held Supercars dream.

“I’ve been a fan of the Supercars Championship since I was a kid,” said the 27-year-old.

“I’ve always rated the drivers and teams in the category highly. So needless to say, my interest has been high for an opportunity to test myself against the best, all while still getting to soak in the atmosphere of what I think should be a great weekend of racing at the Adelaide Grand Final.

“I’m grateful for the effort, hard work, and support from Ford Performance, Tickford Racing, Supercars, and the South Australian Motorsport Board for bringing this project to life.

“I can’t think of a better way to finish off a full year of racing than an adventure like this.”

According to Tickford CEO Simon Brookhouse, finally landing a NASCAR driver is an important step for Supercars as a category.

“We are thrilled here at Tickford Racing to be part of such an extraordinary wildcard addition to the Supercars grid in Adelaide,” he said.

“The collaborative effort with Tickford, Ford Performance, Supercars, Austin and his team is a testament to where the sport is continuing to go from strength to strength.

“Welcoming in the NASCAR audience to our sport will continue to reinforce the direction of Supercars growth and provide future benefits for all involved in this opportunity.”

That’s a view shared by Ford Performance global director Mark Rushbrook.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talent within our Ford Performance family on a global stage and see how one of NASCAR’s brightest talents fares in one of the world’s most competitive touring car championships, at arguably its most intimidating street circuit,” said Rushbrook.

“We are particularly eager to see how Austin measures up against the formidable Supercars drivers on their home turf. We believe this cross-pollination of talent and machinery will be thrilling for fans and a valuable experience for everyone involved.”

How Cindric will fare is a fascinating question; despite having some Supercars experience, including access to a US-based Gen2 Mustang at Team Penske, Adelaide will undoubtedly be a stern test for the Daytona 500 winner.

The spool diff makes a Supercar a unique beast to drive, while heel-and-toe braking is another skillset that is imperative to getting the best out of the cars.

Then there is the gruelling nature of the Adelaide street circuit.

Tickford co-owner Rod Nash is fully expecting Cindric to be “challenged”, but is excited to see the wildcard plan come to life nonetheless.

“Securing a talent such as Austin has been a long time in the making and we are excited to watch him step into a Tickford Racing Ford Mustang in Adelaide,” said Nash.

“His young career in the NASCAR Cup Series has been very strong and conquering the Daytona 500 is an unbelievable feat in his career to date.

“He will be challenged on the streets of Adelaide, but there is no better opportunity to allow this wildcard entry to participate at the inaugural BP Adelaide Grand Final.

“With the support of Cam [Waters] and Thomas [Randle], plus the incredible team here at Tickford, we will provide Austin with all the tools to ensure his success on track come November.”

The BP Adelaide Grand Final takes place on November 27-30.

