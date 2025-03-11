Fullwood will enter unfamiliar territory this weekend when he makes his first appearance in Supercars without backing from Middy’s Electrical.

That’s due to Middy’s cutting back its sponsorship for 2025, prompting a rolling sponsorship model for the #14 Camaro.

This weekend it’s famous microphone brand Shure that will back the car with a loud green and purple look.

It includes NASCAR-inspired elements such as numbers on the doors and Fullwood’s name on the roof.

The livery will be used for both the Albert Park and Tasmania events.

“The car looks amazing, wow,” said Fullwood.

“Shure has really brought the concept to life, it’s so cool. I’m pretty excited to race it!

“Thank you to Shure for their support for Melbourne and Tasmania. Their team has been great to work with and I’m so grateful that they’re part of our journey this year.”