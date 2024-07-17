The intros are not too dissimilar to the NASCAR Cup Series and its All Star race, with pyrotechnics and driver walk-outs.

The solitary night race of the Supercars season will feature pre-race pyrotechnics and music and a post-race fireworks display.

“Racing under lights gives us a unique opportunity to do something special for the crowd,” Prendergast told Supercars.com.

“Driver intros are a chance for us to bring the sport closer to the fans, and showcase the sport's heroes.

“Sydney is unique with the big grandstand, which creates a great atmosphere, and an epic amphitheatre for the action.

“Night racing is already an awesome spectacle, and through the use of lighting and pyro, we're excited to put on a memorable show for everyone.”

Fans attending the Sydney SuperNight will need to position themselves on the front straight to see the pre-race festivities.

Supercars resumes at the Sydney SuperNight with a 90-minute practice on Friday from 5pm AEST.

Supercars will have qualifying at 2:50pm AEST on Saturday followed by a top 10 shootout at 4:55pm then the solitary night race beginning at 7:35pm AEST.

Sunday's format is mirrored with qualifying at 12:05pm AEST, the top 10 shootout at 1:40pm, and the race at 4:05pm. Both races are scheduled to run for 51 laps.