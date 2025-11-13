Triple Eight confirmed today that Whincup will step down from co-driving duties to allow Matt Stone Racing outcast Percat to join the fold in the #88.

The announcement also confirms that Scott Pye will continue to partner Will Brown in the sister Red Bull Ampol car next year.

The Percat deal is not a definitive driving retirement for Whincup with the announcement making it clear that the door is open for a return to Supercars in the future.

For now, though, Whincup is looking forward to focussing on his managing director duties at Triple Eight.

“What a journey it’s been. Since starting my Triple Eight Race Engineering ownership back in 2018, I have always said I will continue to drive the car as long as the management team and I feel like I’m the best person for the job,” Whincup said.

“In 2021 it was clear that Broc Feeney was ready to debut in Supercars and needed a break to get in. This allowed me to move into the team’s managing director role which I’m continuing to love while striving to improve and be the best I can be there.

“Now the opportunity has come up where a leading main game driver in Nick Percat has decided to pursue a co-driver role and we are thrilled he chose this team to do it with.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time with Broc and the #88 crew, there were people keen for me to continue on but I’ve made the call that Nick is our best chance for success to team up with Broc for next season.

“I truly feel the driver line up we’ll have in 2026 will compliment the rest of our superstar crew to give us the best chance to showcase what we do best.”

For Percat the Triple Eight chance comes of the back of his decision to retire from full-time Supercars racing after parting ways with Matt Stone Racing midway through an existing contract.

He will dovetail the T8 drive with running his JND karting outfit.

“I am extremely excited to be driving at Triple Eight and to be honest it was the only team I wanted to be with,” said Percat.

“Putting myself with the best possible team on and off the track with the calibre of staff and drivers at Triple Eight was the priority for me.

“To be co-driving with Broc is very cool, to be with someone with such raw speed but also the dedication to go with it has me seriously excited. We’ve driven together before and also get along really well off track and out of the garage.

“I’ve also known Broc’s race engineer Marty [Short] since my early racing days so it was a perfect fit.

“To be stepping into the seat Jamie was in is a bit of an honour. Jamie was the guy we all tried to beat for so long and his ability inside the car is seriously incredible. I was fortunate enough to have a few battles with him over the years but more often than not he was schooling all of us!

“I’m excited to work closely with him and see how he goes about it all both as managing director but in the garage and in pit lane as well. Although he’s not in the #88 I’m sure there is still plenty he can teach me.

“Having a literal racer as your boss is pretty unique but a very big asset for us, the drivers.”