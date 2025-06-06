Team owner Charlie Schwerkolt has confirmed his squad has an option on the driver for next season but is yet to commit to the veteran.

Reynolds moved to Team 18 in 2024, having turned down a one-year offer to remain at Grove Racing for the certainty of a longer contract.

Asked about Reynolds’ contract status by Speedcafe at Wanneroo, Schwerkolt said: “No, he’s not under contract as yet.

“We have an option on David to continue for next year. We haven’t really started our discussions yet, but it’s something we will look at for sure.”

Reynolds’ future has been in question amid speculation that GM is exploring the driver market following news Triple Eight will depart to Ford.

Schwerkolt said GM will have input but ultimately any driver decisions rest with the team.

“We’ll notify them what we’re doing, but it’s really up to our team, what we decide, who we put in the car, or if it’s David staying, and we’re still going through all of that,” he said.

Reynolds has endured a horror start to 2025, sitting 17th in the championship after four rounds, five places behind new teammate De Pasquale.

Schwerkolt indicated Reynolds’ form over coming events will play into any decisions around his future.

“Results are important for our sponsors, for the manufacturer, for everyone,” he said.

“We want to win, we need to be up there, so we’re looking at everything, and it’s just a little bit early to decide where we’re going and what we’re doing.

“But Dave’s a great ambassador for the team. He’s done a great job, and we need to get results out of Dave, and we’re throwing everything at it to make that happen for sure.”

Although not addressing his future directly, Reynolds acknowledged on Wednesday that it’s important he starts putting results on the board this weekend.

“For myself, this is really important because I’ve had a pretty shocker start to the year,” he said.

“Nothing has worked out, the car hasn’t made sense, I’m getting really funny reads, it’s really hard to drive and the results haven’t been there.

“This weekend is super important for myself because if I start something well here it’s going to sort of compound, it is a confidence builder sport.

“If you have a good round you tend to have a good round and it all starts with understanding your car and understanding the fundamentals of what goes onto it.”