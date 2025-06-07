Television cameras captured the Kiwi using the grass in the left-hand kink at Turn 2 to overtake Fullwood, who was making his way out of the pits.

Stanaway had started down in 24th and was the first to make his compulsory pit stop, using the undercut – and benefitting from some attrition – to rise to 17th place.

“I got unlucky a few times with cars coming out [of pit exit] earlier on cold tyres, but luckily I had just enough margin to clear them,” said Stanaway.

“But obviously when Bryce came out it was pretty marginal, he was sort of just wobbling across the track on the cold tyre, so I just had to make the split-second decision to go through.

“Obviously if I checked up behind him, I would have lost so much time.

“When you’re racing everyone, you’re fighting over every tenth of a second, so you don’t want to throw away a few seconds.

“It was a bit sketchy, but it had to be done.”

Officials are understood to have reviewed the move and deemed Stanaway had the right to the track position on the account of Fullwood exiting the pits.

Stanaway qualified 24th for both races – ahead only of Tickford Racing’s Lochie Dalton-driven wildcard – and finished 24th in Race 1.

“We made a massive change between the two races,” he said.

“We were missing a lot of speed in quali and in the first race and completely transformed the car for that second race.

“We’ll roll that out tomorrow and hopefully we can qualify a lot further up.”