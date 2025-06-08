Feeney was the last to run after topping qualifying earlier in the day and faced the task of knocking off Cam Waters’ 54.9104s.

The Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaro driver did not disappoint, lopping 0.2079s from the benchmark to score the pole.

“That was bloody awesome,” said Feeney.

“I knew coming down into the bowl (Turn 6) that it was good, and I just had to not make any mistakes.

“I pinched a front at the last corner, I was a bit worried, but I had plenty up my sleeve.”

Waters was a big improver, converting seventh in qualifying into a front-row start for Tickford Racing.

Five drivers had failed to knock off Waters before Feeney did the job.

The early runners were hampered by tricky track conditions as the result of oil spilled in the earlier Historic Touring Car race.

“I’m happy,” said Waters. “With all the dirt and stuff on the track, you just kind of do a clean lap and to end up second, I’m pretty ecstatic with that.”

Will Brown and Matt Payne will share row two having both come within a tenth of the Monster Mustang.

David Reynolds, James Golding, Ryan Wood, Cameron Hill, Bryce Fullwood and Anton De Pasquale filled fifth through 10th.

The 200km Race 3 will take place from 3:15pm local time.

Results: Bosch Power Tools Perth Super440 Race 3 Top 10 Shootout