The concept has been revealed by incoming Supercars CEO James Warburton following meetings with WA government officials in Perth this week.

Supercars has already earmarked its season-opener slot for Burswood Park, where the WA Cook Government plans to build a $217.5 million, multi-purpose facility.

The project, which is currently undergoing community consultation and has been heavily criticised by the state opposition, would spell the end of Supercars racing at Wanneroo.

Warburton, however, says the circuit could be part of a 10-day festival, albeit without hosting any Supercars racing action.

“We’re there for effectively the 10 days, bringing Wanneroo in as well,” Warburton told media of the Perth project.

“Everything we possibly can do, we will do, and we’d love to launch the year in ’27 [in Perth].”

The festival concept comes as the WA Government stresses the Burswood Park project is about building a multi-purpose events precinct and not just a one-off Supercars event.

Infrastructure investment would also improve access to Optus Stadium and Crown Casino, which border the planned street circuit.

“It’s not just about a Supercars race,” said Warburton.

“In terms of the geographical nature of Perth, to bring a top music act in is actually quite difficult.

“If they can build a 21,000 seat amphitheatre in that little part of the track, then they have the facilities and the structure to actually get better events.

“About $70 million of it is actually transport based… getting the bus terminals, the infrastructure, obviously improving the light rail, and actually having that facility.

“It’s improving that whole amenity.”

Supercars has been in need of a marquee season opener since the demise of the Newcastle street race, which was last held in 2023.

The 2024 season opened with a 10-day festival at Mount Panorama, which combined the Bathurst 12 Hour and the one-off Bathurst 500 Supercars event.