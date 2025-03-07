Named PE 013, the car was built by Perkins Engineering ahead of a 1991 season in which Brock brought his Mobil backing to Larry Perkins’ privateer team.

It rekindled a relationship that had netted three Bathurst victories in the early 1980s at the Holden Dealer Team, but on this occasion lasted only one season.

Perkins Engineering, which is these days run by Jack, has been engaged to restore the car by a collector who purchased it last year.

The Commodore will be returned to how it ran at Bathurst in 1991; a year in which Brock wowed crowds with a wild Shootout lap that has become a YouTube sensation.

Its race day was memorable for the wrong reasons.

The car stopped on the circuit with an electrical fault, which co-driver Andrew Miedecke rectified with the help of the team radio and co-ordinated use of the onboard TV camera.

PE 013 had a long racing life after the 1991 season, initially taken by Brock to Advantage Racing for 1992 and updated to VP specifications at the end of that year.

It was bought back to Perkins in 1994, rebuilt and then sold to Phil Ward, before passing through various hands and completing its last Bathurst 1000 in 1999.

The car was eventually returned to its VN bodywork and 1991 livery but, as Jack Perkins details in his below YouTube video, there is much work ahead to fully restore it.

That includes swapping the 18-degree Chevrolet V8 engine for a Holden motor and refabricating elements of the rollcage.

Perkins also points out some bizarre issues with the car as it currently sits, including a ‘Barthurst 91’ sticker and an unusual air filter atop the current engine.

“If anyone is missing some flyscreen off a front door give us a shout,” he says. “Flyscreen as an air filter, interesting…”