Key figures from two Supercars squads have spoken out against the current rules following Sunday’s Ipswich Super440, expressing fears of a “boring” Great Race.

Three drivers – Cam Waters, Kai Allen and Andre Heimgartner – were able to leap from the mid-pack to the front of the field on Sunday by clearing both stops under yellow flag conditions.

That’s due to a procedure introduced ahead of last year’s Sandown 500 requiring cars to slow to 80km/h almost immediately after the Safety Car is called.

It’s designed to stamp out the practice of drivers speeding back to pit lane following the declaration of a Safety Car intervention, potentially past the scene of an accident.

However, anyone who has not yet pitted and is able to do so between the 80 km/h speed limit being introduced and the field being freed to catch the Safety Car gets an almost free pit stop.

Sunday’s race was the most dramatic example of the phenomenon to date, in part due to the fact the 80 km/h restriction was held for three whole laps.

But it also played a role in shaping surprise podium results in the Sunday races at Symmons Plains (Matt Payne’s victory) and Perth (James Courtney’s podium).

Most importantly when looking ahead to The Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000, the rule impacts every race, as it discourages teams from pitting early – a key reason some are calling for change.

The opposing view, though, is the fact having such a wildcard element in the races can bring surprise contenders into the mix.

That’s an opinion somewhat unsurprisingly held by Heimgartner, who had run last early in the Sunday race.

“Personally, we’re really struggling to qualify at the moment, so it’s the saving grace for me every now and then,” he told the Cool Down Lap podcast.

“I think it obviously mixes it up, it puts value on different strategies, not just to go early, get track position, hold everyone up. There’s value in going long and hoping for something like that.

“So it is a lot of luck, but at the same time, if you open up your strategy to allow those things in, then you’re able to take advantage of it.

“It’s worked for me more than it’s worked against me, so of course I’m going to like it, but I think [the reaction] will be pretty mixed.”

There is currently no guarantee from Race Control of how long the 80 km/h slowdown period will last.

Amid criticism of the three-lap window for pit stops being created in the Sunday race, Grove Racing team principal David Cauchi defended the procedure.

“The full course yellow is there for the safety of the drivers first and foremost, and then any crew, whether it be ambulances, tow trucks and all that, going out on the circuit,” he said.

“You have to decide if you want to [re]start the race a couple of minutes earlier or if you want to be safe for all the human beings that want to go home to their wives, girlfriends, boyfriends and family at the end of the weekend.”

What do you think? Is change needed before the Endurance Cup? Cast your vote on this week’s Pirtek Poll.