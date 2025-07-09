The team will field a car at the Ipswich venue on July 28 for Nash Morris, Nathan Herne and Cody Brewczynski.

Super2 race winner Morris is thought to be set to score the vacant co-driver role alongside Richie Stanaway in PremiAir’s #62 Camaro.

However, the team wants to further evaluate the Tickford Super2 regular on track before committing to giving the son of 2014 Bathurst winner Paul his Supercars debut.

Morris’ only laps in Gen3 machinery to date came with PremiAir during a ride day on the Monday following February’s Sydney 500 season-opener.

Trans Am star Herne and SuperUtes front-runner Brewczynski will also get laps at Ipswich.

Herne has previously driven for the team at a ride day and had at one stage been the front-runner to secure the endurance co-drive.

Brewczynski is a left-field addition to the test amid a hot run of form in the highly competitive SuperUtes category.

Supercars rules permit teams one test day per year prior to the endurance events to evaluate drivers provided they fit a series of requirements.

Evaluation day drivers cannot have been a primary driver in the last three years, competed in five or more main game events in the previous season or be nominated for a wildcard.

Drivers who tackle an evaluation day cannot compete as a co-driver in the same season if they have taken part in a Supercars endurance event during the previous three years.