Dane, who relinquished his remaining ties to Triple Eight at the end of 2024, is known to have recently visited PremiAir’s Gold Coast workshop.

It’s understood Dane has been asked by General Motors to provide input as part of its analysis of current Chevrolet teams as its searches for a new homologation squad.

Dane is believed to be supportive of PremiAir’s capability to undertake the role, which has been the responsibility of Triple Eight since 2017.

PremiAir is currently a customer of Triple Eight and features several ex-Triple Eight employees.

They include team manager Stephen Robertson, technical director Ludo Lacroix, crew chief Andrew Bell and engineers Romy Mayer and Simon Hodge.

PremiAir reacted to claims that Dane is now working for the team when asked by a social media follower when the news would be confirmed.

“Love the rumour mill Shane!” read the team’s response.

“Yes, Roland did pop by to say hello to some familiar faces like Stephen, Ludo, Belly, Romy and Simon, who used to be at Triple Eight.

“But between you and us, we think he came to admire our workshop setup!”

Current team boss Jamie Whincup added that the mere notion of Dane working for another team felt “a little strange”.

“RD, he’s the godfather of Triple Eight and we’ll forever be in debt for what he has done for our team,” he said.

“He’s a life member, so to speak, so it’s a little strange having him working for another team, but we don’t know if that’s confirmed.

“I feel like Triple Eight is in his blood, he’s got a big tattoo on his shoulder that’s Triple Eight, so we’ll see what pans out.”