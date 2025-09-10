The look is the work of former Holden designer Peter Hughes who was behind a string of the factory team’s famous paint schemes.

It’s the second straight year PremiAir has moved from a predominately black to a red and white look ahead of the endurance events.

That change was also the work of Hughes, who first spoke with PremiAir team boss Peter Xiberras about a Holden-themed look at the 2024 Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

“We got to talking at that event as Peter was running around in the old Holdens including some of the ones I had designed back in the day, and he invited me to have a go at the team’s enduro livery,” explained Hughes.

“Knowing that he loved Holden and everything about it historically, I wanted it to have a Holden feel to it and he loved that idea, he really didn’t hold back on how much he loved it! This livery is kind of like the next iteration of that.

“The best bit for me is that it gives Peter exactly what he wants, celebrating his love of the Australian brand and the Holden heritage, while bringing the feel of the cars he liked ‘back in the day’ together with a modern twist for a fresh new livery that still has those obvious ‘Holden factory’ overtones to it. It is a real feel-good car I think.

“I need to thank both of the big brands on the TV, Nulon and Isuzu, for allowing the livery to be the way we envisaged – obviously they have relinquished some of their branding to allow us to do the car exactly how we wanted, so we are very thankful for that.

“On the flipside, I think the car looks stunning and I believe they will get a lot of coverage because of it, so it will be a win-win.”

Xiberras, who owns a collection of famous Holden race cars, praised Hughes’ work on the latest look.

“Peter has done another incredible job, I was so happy with our look last year for the enduro season and this year is no different, it looks amazing,” Xiberras said.

“Peter is such a legend in design, and the cool thing is that he designs these things by hand, and then our friends at SS Designs translates that into the digital format for creating the wraps.

“To see his work in action and how it develops is really something else and we feel very lucky to have a mind like his behind our liveries once again as we head into this important juncture of the 2025 Supercars Championship season.”

“Here’s hoping these head-turning looks can help us deliver some equally head-turning results at The Bend and Mount Panorama!”

PremiAir Racing drivers James Golding and Richie Stanaway will be joined for the two-event Enduro Cup by David Russell and Nash Morris respectively.

The Enduro Cup begins with the AirTouch 500 at The Bend this weekend before the Bathurst 1000 on October 9-12.