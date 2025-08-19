The Ipswich event highlighted the issue of drivers at the bottom end of pit lane not being able to complete as many laps in the 10-minute qualifying segments as those at the head of the pack.

Among the teams caught out in Queensland was PremiAir Racing, whose drivers Richie Stanaway and James Golding qualified just 22nd and 26th respectively for the opening race.

PremiAir’s place as the ninth team in pit lane was a contributing factor, given its drivers were among those unable to complete a second flying lap during the critical final moments.

Those at the top of pit lane, including eventual polesitter Broc Feeney, were able to complete a pair of two-lap runs in the Q1 segment before advancing to Q2.

PremiAir’s competition director noted “the execution of the team was not very good” during the Ipswich session but has flagged a push for a format change.

“We planned to do two laps, and we couldn’t, we missed the second lap, which means we missed some places. We shouldn’t have been in the 20s,” Lacroix explained in a team video.

“There are a couple of elements there which we must understand what we need to do in qualifying.

“This may change in the future because Supercar has understood that the people which are in the second half of the grid now cannot usually do two-lap and two-lap (a pair of two-lap runs).”

Supercars’ pit lane order is set by the current teams’ championship standings, which effectively means those already enjoying a strong season get a further leg-up.

“It’s an anti-BoP, Balance of Performance. It means the teams which are not the best are even [less] chance to do a good lap, which doesn’t help moving forward,” Lacroix continued.

“I think we are going to change, it’s being talked [about], to give some more time for the first quali so that every single driver is allowed to do what he needs to get into the second quali.”

Supercars deploys three different qualifying formats throughout the season, with 10-minute Q1 segments currently set to feature at the three Finals events following the Endurance Cup.

Q2 segments were already extended from eight to 10 minutes following the season-opening Sydney 500.

The category faces a balance between allowing enough time for all drivers to enjoy an equal qualifying chance while not making the segments too long and having periods of empty track.

There are also variables in the length of each circuit and how late the leaders leave the pit lane at the start of the second run.

Ipswich featured two very different Saturday qualifying sessions as the second was hit by a downpour as the drivers ventured onto the circuit for Q2.

With the rain getting heavier, that meant the first lap – completed on slicks – was the only one that mattered.

Stanaway qualified an impressive fourth which, according to Lacroix, could have been pole if PremiAir had a better pit lane position.

“Whether it’s on a slick tyre or the wet tyre he’s going to find that little grip or confidence that allow him to go a bit faster,” Lacroix said of the Kiwi’s wet weather skills.

“He was P4 but 30 seconds behind Feeney [on the road]… if he had been going out 30 seconds earlier [with better track conditions], he would probably have been on pole.

“That’s what Richie has got in him, he’s a fantastic driver, we all know that. If we can transfer that feel he’s got on the wet into a feel on the dry, we’d have a fantastic driver.”

Golding and Stanaway are 15th and 20th in the championship respectively after Ipswich, having both finished inside the top 10 in Sunday’s 200km race.