The Tony Quinn-owned venue is set to host Supercars for the first time since 2019 next month with the Century Batteries Ipswich Super440 to mark the final sprint round of the season.

The event will also feature a round of the Australian Superbike Championship.

It has now been confirmed that fans will have the option of camping at QR across the weekend.

The circuit will open a dedicated camping area with 8x10m sites available for up to six people and one vehicle.

Sites cost $300 each not including tickets.

The camping area will open at 12pm on the Thursday before the event (August 7) and close at 10am on the Monday after.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring camping back to Queensland Raceway,” said event manager Matt Gegg.

“It’s all about enhancing the fan experience and giving fans the chance to live and breathe the Supercars atmosphere for the entire weekend.

“It’s not every day you get to see the best of Supercars and Superbikes on the same track – this is something really special for fans and for the sport.”

Campsites can be booked via the Queensland Raceway website or the official Supercars website.