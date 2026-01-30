That’s the takeout from an eight-minute video released by the energy drink giant covering the outing that occurred on the Monday following the Adelaide Grand Final.

As revealed by Speedcafe, Feeney and Brown joined Brendon Hartley and Scott Speed in a ‘car swap’ that also involved a Gen3 Camaro Supercar.

The 2011-specification RB7 was in Australia for demonstration runs at the Adelaide Supercars finale, where Feeney dramatically lost the championship in the final race.

According to the video, Feeney and Brown were both given five laps of The Bend’s West Circuit aboard the RB7.

Brown’s best is quoted as 1:07.9s, with Feeney having run earlier and clocked 1:06.6s.

Advertisements

“I needed that,” smiled Feeney after the times were read out by ex-F1 racer Speed.

Speaking at the Supercars Gala Awards later that evening, Feeney had described the F1 drive as a dream come true.

“It was unreal. My neck is a little bit sore, but it was a lot of fun and so fast,” he said.

“I’m sure for all of us in here, we dream of driving an F1 car one day, and I never thought that day would come true, so thanks to Red Bull for making that happen.

“That’s something that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. It’s been a pretty tough 24 hours, but it certainly put a smile on my face.”

Check out the full video below