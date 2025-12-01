Red Bull had its two 2011-specification RB7 F1 machines and sizeable support crew on hand at the weekend’s Adelaide Grand Final.

The cars, decked out in the colours of Red Bull Racing and sister team Racing Bulls, performed a number of demonstration runs at the Adelaide Parklands circuit

David Coulthard and Scott Speed tackled the initial driving before Brendon Hartley subbed for the Scot, who departed Adelaide on Friday night.

Speedcafe understands the RB7s and Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaros are due to tackle The Bend today for a filming session.

That’s expected to involve Speed and Hartley getting a taste of Supercars, with Feeney and Brown slated to jump aboard the F1 machinery.

The South Australian circuit will be locked down for the occasion with no public access allowed.

Red Bull would not confirm any such plan beyond the internationals having a steer of the Supercars.

“I’m so friggin’ excited!” Speed told Speedcafe after tackling a hot lap of the Adelaide circuit as a passenger alongside Brown on Thursday.

“I’ve been practicing my right-foot braking and everything. I haven’t done that in a race car since I was 19!”

Should The Bend test take place as planned, it would not be the first time Triple Eight drivers have sampled F1 machines due to a sponsor tie-up.

Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes both drove McLarens in car swaps with Jenson Button during Triple Eight’s time with Vodafone backing.

Whincup cut a handful of laps at Albert Park in 2010, while Lowndes tackled Mount Panorama the following year.

Feeney and Brown both sat in the RB7s on Thursday in Adelaide, where Red Bull filmed various crossover content between its two outfits.