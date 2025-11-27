The two ex-F1 drivers are in Adelaide as part of the Red Bull-backed F1 show car program, having each cuts laps of the street circuit in V8-powered grand prix cars today.

This evening they hopped in the passenger seats of the two Triple Eight Camaros, Coulthard riding with Broc Feeney and Speed with Will Brown.

“It was super impressive,” Coulthard told Speedcafe.

“There is a lot of grip from the car, I could feel that from the passenger seat. Particularly as most of it is mechanical.

“It’s very different dynamic experience to the grand prix car. You do not touch the kerb in the F1 car and they muller the kerb.

“And that means they take such a shallow line. If we took that line we’d be in the wall on the exit, but it’s part of what driving that car is about. Unsurprisingly world class performance, I really enjoyed it.

“It’s all relative to the grip so it doesn’t feel slow. I’m feeling the car – I don’t have control of it, but I’m feeling it through my arse, I can feel the movement and the sliding.

“I did German touring cars after F1, so I know the experience. But these cars are much more able to hit the kerbs than we could in the DTM, because we had a lot of aero and you had to keep the cars flat.”

The kerb use was also what got Speed’s attention.

“It was awesome, it’s incredible how much kerb the cars can take and it still feels smooth,” said the American.

“And obviously the track is incredible, it’s really cool to drive around there. It was really fun.”

The Red Bull F1 cars will be in action across the Adelaide Grand Final weekend.