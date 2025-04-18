The Chevrolet team announced the arrival of Mayer’s second child via social media, confirming that baby Cali was born in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“Chassis RM-02 ‘Cali’ has officially rolled out at 04:55am Tuesday morning,” the team posted on Instagram.

“She’s carrying a bit of extra ballast – 4.1kg to be precise – and measuring slightly over minimum dimensions at 52cm… but we’ll allow it.

“Vital signs are looking strong and healthy – everything’s running perfectly in spec!

“Big congrats to Romy and the family on welcoming their second little team member!”

Mayer spent last season as lead engineer on James Golding’s #31 Camaro, a role that was taken over by Simon Hodge this year due to the impending new arrival.

She is expected to return to the team following her maternity leave.