The Chevrolet team announced the arrival of Mayer’s second child via social media, confirming that baby Cali was born in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
“Chassis RM-02 ‘Cali’ has officially rolled out at 04:55am Tuesday morning,” the team posted on Instagram.
“She’s carrying a bit of extra ballast – 4.1kg to be precise – and measuring slightly over minimum dimensions at 52cm… but we’ll allow it.
“Vital signs are looking strong and healthy – everything’s running perfectly in spec!
“Big congrats to Romy and the family on welcoming their second little team member!”
Mayer spent last season as lead engineer on James Golding’s #31 Camaro, a role that was taken over by Simon Hodge this year due to the impending new arrival.
She is expected to return to the team following her maternity leave.
