The leaked onboard image showed the moment Wood made contact with Jack Le Brocq at Turn 5 during Friday’s race, sending the Erebus Camaro spinning into the concrete wall.

Wood was handed a drive-through penalty for the incident, heightening debate over what is and isn’t allowed in the series this season.

Three-time Supercars champ turned IndyCar ace Scott McLaughlin weighed into the topic on X, writing: “Ryan Wood penalty was BS. Outcome based. Plenty worse yesterday.”

Driving standards advisor Craig Baird replied to that post with a screenshot from an external television camera showing the contact at corner exit and added the words: “Enough said”.

That prompted a reply from another US-based Supercars graduate, Shane van Gisbergen, who posted an image from Wood’s onboard with the caption “Brother. That call is a shocker.”

The image also appeared on the social media accounts of podcast Apex Hunters United, co-founded by van Gisbergen and Scott Pye.

Wood is friends with SVG and is believed to have sent his fellow Kiwi the image, not expecting it to be posted online.

Drivers and teams have long been prohibited from sharing vision or screenshots from the judicial cameras.

It’s a particularly sensitive issue at Albert Park, where Formula 1’s tight broadcast restrictions prevent even Supercars from posting TV footage from its races.

Van Gisbergen and the Apex Hunters pages both later pulled down their posts, with the latter adding a new post claiming Wood had been at risk of receiving a penalty.

“Supercars threatened a driver with a penalty if we didn’t remove our latest post,” it read.

“We are honest and transparent but we don’t want to get a driver a penalty over a social media post. For this reason the post has been deleted.

“We do however hope this also highlights one of the issues with not allowing opinions surrounding the sport and in particular opinions that don’t align with theirs.

“Had this been reversed, Supercars would release the vision and bury a team or driver. Supercars, release the vision and let the fans decide. Play on.”

Speedcafe understands the Apex Hunters post had been brought to the attention of WAU CEO Bruce Stewart, who requested it be pulled down.

Whether Wood or WAU could actually have been penalised for the incident is unclear, given that the posts were made by third parties.

McLaughlin is among those to have fallen foul of the judicial camera rules in the past, fined $5,000 for posting footage to his own Facebook account back in 2013.