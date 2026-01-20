Organisers of Historic Sandown, the Victorian Historic Racing Register, have confirmed the cancellation of its event previously scheduled for November 6-8.

That date will now host the Sandown 500, which has been brought forward a week due to a shuffle of horse racing fixtures at the multi-purpose facility.

The Melbourne Racing Club has shifted more events to Sandown while its sister Caulfield track undergoes returfing.

The curveball is also set to result in a date change for the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series finale at Melbourne’s Calder Park, featuring the TA2 Muscle Car Series.

It’s expected the Calder event will move to the following weekend to avoid being overshadowed by the Supercars Semi-Final.

A simple shift is not an option for Historic Sandown, according to the VHRR.

“The Victorian Historic Racing Register announced today that its Historic Sandown meeting, originally scheduled for November 6-8, has been cancelled, due to that date now being allocated to the Sandown round of the Supercars Championship,” read a VHRR statement.

“Due to the returfing of Caulfield racecourse, and as a result the increased utilisation of the Sandown horse racing track, unfortunately suitable dates are no longer available that would avoid clashes with historic motorsport events in other states.

“Although disappointed, the VHRR is committed to the future success of Historic Sandown, which in 2025 celebrated its 33rd anniversary.

“The Club is already working with Melbourne Racing Club management to establish a firm date for 2027, when the event will return bigger and better.”