Feeney was the class of the field in both segments over Triple Eight teammate Will Brown.
The championship leader clocked 1:08.1886s to be 0.2823s clear in Q1, before a 1:08.1301s in Q2 left his pole margin at a scant 0.1119s.
Feeney can secure the $50,000 prize for scoring the most poles during the season if he sweeps the three sessions this weekend.
Walkinshaw Andretti United pair Ryan Wood and Chaz Mostert will start the Ipswich opener from the second row.
Brodie Kostecki, Anton De Pasquale, rookie trio Cooper Murray, Kai Allen and Aaron Cameron, and Cam Hill completed the top 10.
There were chaotic scenes towards the end of Q1 as the 26-car field headed out on track for their critical new tyre run.
A jostle for track position included cars running three-wide down the back straight and Cam Waters making minor contact with Kai Allen into Turn 3.
Waters, who just missed the Q2 cut in 11th, said: “It was a bit of a laugh on that outlap with everyone trying to get to the front of the pack, so you get two laps. That was pretty full on.”
Blanchard Racing Team driver James Courtney was 12th and elaborated on the cause of the congestion.
“The guys at the front have plenty of time to get their time in so they’re going slow, making it hard for everyone at the back,” he said.
“Everyone at the back is trying to get through. It’s a bit of a pain but that’s the drama with being at this end of pit lane, you have to hustle on to try and get through.
“But when you’re doing that, you’re not doing the correct procedure to warm the tyres. It’s a bit of a catch-22 there.”
Among those worse impacted were Will Davison and James Golding, who ended up 24th and 26th respectively.
Triple Eight wildcard Zach Bates fell short of his flying Friday form in 21st, while Matt Stone Racing wildcard Cam Crick clocked 25th.
Results: Ipswich Super440 Race 1 qualifying
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver/s
|Car
|Laps
|Fastest
|Gap
|Lap
|1
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|13
|1:08.130
|13
|2
|1
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Will Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|13
|1:08.242
|0.1119
|13
|3
|2
|Mobil1 Truck Assist Racing
|Ryan Wood
|Ford Mustang GT
|13
|1:08.317
|0.1866
|13
|4
|25
|Mobil1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|13
|1:08.388
|0.2576
|13
|5
|38
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Brodie Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|11
|1:08.446
|0.3156
|11
|6
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Anton De Pasquale
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|12
|1:08.451
|0.3208
|12
|7
|99
|Erebus Motorsport
|Cooper Murray
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|12
|1:08.498
|0.3675
|12
|8
|26
|Penrite Racing
|Kai Allen
|Ford Mustang GT
|14
|1:08.576
|0.4462
|13
|9
|3
|CoolDrive Auto Parts Racing
|Aaron Cameron
|Ford Mustang GT
|12
|1:08.587
|0.4573
|12
|10
|4
|Supaglass Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|11
|1:08.656
|0.5255
|11
|11
|6
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Cam Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|1:08.782
|0.6515
|7
|12
|7
|Snowy River Caravans Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|1:08.783
|0.6529
|7
|13
|20
|TRADIE Energy
|David Reynolds
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:08.802
|0.6723
|6
|14
|55
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|1:08.822
|0.6921
|7
|15
|12
|SCT Motorsport
|Jaxon Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:08.885
|0.7548
|3
|16
|10
|Bendix Racing
|Nick Percat
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:08.895
|0.7651
|6
|17
|9
|Tyrepower Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:08.933
|0.8025
|5
|18
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|1:09.004
|0.8743
|3
|19
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:09.030
|0.8998
|6
|20
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:09.061
|0.9307
|7
|21
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Zach Bates
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:09.064
|0.9343
|6
|22
|62
|PremiAir Racing
|Richie Stanaway
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:09.127
|0.9968
|2
|23
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:09.181
|1.0507
|6
|24
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|1:09.221
|1.0912
|3
|25
|35
|Dormer HVAC Racing by MSR
|Cameron Crick
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:09.318
|1.1879
|5
|26
|31
|PremiAir Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:10.556
|2.4259
|2
Discussion about this post