Grove Racing’s Matt Payne and reigning Great Race winner and Dick Johnson Racing co-driver Todd Hazelwood were among a number of motorsport personalities seen in the regional NSW town.

Four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy was another spotted on the ground at a Mount Panorama that was somewhat under lock and key.

Speedcafe understands the stars were on the ground for the filming of the latest version of Repco’s ‘Bringin’ the Bathurst’ campaign.

Then naming rights backer of the Great Race has run this particular campaign over the past few years, with the two most recent versions based around a magical glove portrayed as having been once worn by Peter Brock.

Last year’s advert caught the attention of the Ad Standards Community Panel following a complaint regarding its ‘blasphemous’ nature given it was set in a church.

The complaint was ultimately dismissed.

Murphy has appeared in the last two Bringin’ the Bathurst ads, while Payne’s latest screen time was as part of the Best Performing Oils campaign from Repco’s retail rivals Supercheap Auto.

Chaz Mostert, Ryan Wood, Kai Allen, Thomas Randle, James Golding, Zach Bates, Craig Lowndes and Broc Feeney also featured in the latest BPO blockbuster.