The Trackhouse Racing driver competed full-time in the second division, scoring three wins in 2024.

As he prepares for his first full season in the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing, the Kiwi is keen to bring another Supercars driver across to his former Kaulig Racing crew.

Van Gisbergen singled out Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters, putting him at the head of the queue ahead of Triple Eight’s Will Brown, and Dick Johnson Racing newcomer Brodie Kostecki as options.

There are just a handful of road course options, including Circuit of the Americas in Texas (March 2), Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City (June 15), the Chicago street race (July 6), and Portland (August 31).

Sonoma and Watkins Glen clash with the Supercars events at Townsville and Ipswich respectively.

“There’s a few of them,” said van Gisbergen when asked about options.

“Cam Waters wants to do some more this year. He was pretty decent in the Trucks.

“Will Brown. Brodie Kostecki. There are a few guys.

“The Xfinity races — I’m trying to get one of them to drive in the Kaulig car, it would be awesome.

“I’d love for more guys to come over and try it. There’s some really good, talented drivers there.

“I’d love to see them come out here.”

On the flip side, van Gisbergen picked Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson as two NASCAR Cup Series drivers he would like to see in Supercars.

Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, was poised to join Triple Eight Race Engineering in a Mobile X-backed Chevrolet Camaro in last year’s Adelaide 500.

However, he pulled out late in the piece.

Larson has registered his interest in trying Supercars and raced in Australia in his High Limit Racing series at Perth Motorplex over the Christmas and New Year period.

“I would have loved to see how Kyle Busch went last year in the Supercar,” said van Gisbergen.

“It would have been very difficult, but I’m sure if he took it seriously he would have done really well. Hopefully that happens this year.

“There’s talks actually Kyle Larson might go and do it. Yeah, I’d Love to help them if they have any questions. I’d be really interested to see how they went.”