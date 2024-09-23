Supercars delegates reportedly visited this year’s Singapore Grand Prix to meet with Formula 1 organisers.

A Supercars round at the Marina Bay Street Circuit has been on the radar for more than a year.

However, organisers have multiple hurdles to overcome before a fly-away visit — including but not limited to approval from teams to expand the calendar.

It’s unlikely Singapore would be added to the calendar as soon as 2025 with the championship already struggling to expand. It’s expected next year’s calendar will feature 13 events.

Adding Singapore to the mix could prove lucrative for 2026 as Supercars begins broadcast rights negotiations next year.

Supercars chairman Barclay Nettlefold, CEO Shane Howard, and chief strategy and revenue officer Mark Pejic attended this year’s Singapore Grand Prix.

“We have got a number of stakeholders that we will be talking to at the event,” Howard told News Corp before the Singapore Grand Prix.

“We would like to foster that opportunity. It would be fantastic, it’s an amazing event.

“If we could be there, particularly with Toyota coming in and with GM and Ford, I think we could put on a hell of a show.”

Howard said the category’s focus is primarily Down Under but expressed a long-term desire to explore Asia.

Supercars ventured to China in 2005 to race on a shortened configuration of the Shanghai International Circuit.

Outside of China, Supercars has also raced in the Middle East at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain (2006, 2007, 2008, 2010) and Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi (2010, 2011, 2012).

“We have always said that we would like to be in South East Asia,” said Howard.

“Obviously the primary objective was we needed to satisfy our national presence and New Zealand.

“But if there are opportunities outside of that, we would certainly jump at the chance for Singapore, or consider a South East Asian event.”