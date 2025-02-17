The Supercars format has undergone a significant revamp for 2025 with the season split in three.

Drivers will vie for a Sprint Cup, an Enduro Cup and then the overall title, the latter decided by a three-round Finals system.

The Sprint Cup is the first on offer with the ‘champion’ to be crowned after the Super440 round at Queensland Raceway.

Series sponsor Repco will back the Sprint Cup with Supercars unveiling a brand new trophy modelled on the steering wheel on the Repco-powered Brabham BT19, in which Sir Jack Brabham won the 1966 F1 title.

The trophy will be perpetual with drivers names added to the side, while the winners will also receive a smaller replica that they can keep.

“The Repco Sprint Cup is all about flat-out racing and providing fans with thrilling, unpredictable competition,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“With a mix of circuits and action-packed sprint formats, fans will follow along closely before the Repco Sprint Cup Champion is crowned at Queensland Raceway in August.”

Repco’s sponsorship chief Mitch Wiley added: “The crew at Repco across Australia and New Zealand can’t wait to see the new 2025 championship format come to life.

“There is so much expectation on the Repco Sprint Cup to start the season, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership even further into the sport our team and customers love.”

The new Supercars season, and the Repco Sprint Cup, kick off at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend.