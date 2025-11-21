McFadden will return to the unique Sprintcars in the City event this year and will once again be backed by the automotive parts and accessories retailer.

He will be driving for a new team, though, switching from Hodges Motorsport to the Team Brady Racing squad that he joined last summer as part of his more regular return from the US to Australia.

The combo promptly won both the Grand Annual Classic and the Australian title this year and will therefore sport the #1 for Adelaide – as well as a fresh new NAPA look.

“To run the NAPA colours with the #1 on is going to be special,” said McFadden.

“We’re coming with a package that we won 10 races with last year. We really hit the ground running and had a strong season with Team Brady Racing, so we’re bringing that same package.

“I’m definitely going there to win – there’s no doubt there.

“Our car looks unbelievable, too. All of our NAPA cars over the past four years have looked great, but this one is definitely going to stand out.

“The first year of NAPA Speedway really surprised me. I’ve been involved with a lot of temporary racetracks over the years in America, and the track definitely outperformed what I thought it was ever going to be.

“It put on a hell of a race both nights, and with improvements to the facility for teams and fans, this year is only going to be better.

“The excitement was huge. Seeing people hanging out of the trees and piled up against the fences was really cool. I feel like it’s just going to get bigger and better each year.

“It’s one of those races that is going to become a marquee event in the country, and every Sprintcar driver is going to want to put their name on the trophy.”

NAPA’s Australian marketing boss Mitch Wiley added: “NAPA is extremely proud to continue our partnership with James McFadden for the NAPA Sprintcar Invitational as part of the BP Adelaide Grand Final.

“Over the past three years, James and the Hodges Motorsport team did an incredible job on and off the track for NAPA. For our staff and customers, it was one of the highlights of their year.

“We have no doubt that James and his team will put on a great show, and we know that the second running of the NAPA Speedway in Adelaide will be even better than 2024, which itself was an outstanding success.”

Sprintcars will run across Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights on the 342 metre temporary speedway.

A prize pool of $140,000 is on offer across the three nights.