The 20-year-old son of 2005 Bathurst 1000 winner Todd has announced he will miss the subsequent rounds at Mount Panorama and Adelaide.

A mistake from Kelly at QR sent the Kelly Racing Ford Mustang cannoning into the side of Jarrod Hughes’ Erebus Commodore.

Kelly Racing will now continue in the final two rounds with just its Cameron McLeod-driven Mustang on track.

“Regrettably, I have decided that I will not be continuing in the Super2 series this season,” said Kelly.

“I have received some incredible support over the past two years. I have had the privilege to learn and grow in a super competitive environment.

“There have been mistakes, challenges, and things that I regret, yet they have all contributed to strengthening my character.

Only 2 days to go! Win a trip to the GC500 or 5k cash! Winner drawn Friday! Click here to find out how.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with some remarkable people who have played a role in my development as both a driver and a person.”

Kelly currently sits 17th in the Super2 Series standings. This year marked his second in the class and was highlighted by a maiden podium achieved at Symmons Plains in May.