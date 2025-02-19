While the Sydney 500 is one of six events this season during which the Seven Network will carry live action, its coverage does not start until Saturday afternoon.

The Sydney Supercars track action kicks off on Friday with a single 30-minute practice session, followed by a two-part qualifying and a 100km race.

That will all be exclusive to Fox Sports/Kayo Sports as the current broadcast agreement does not give Seven live access on Fridays outside the Bathurst 1000.

Speedcafe understands Supercars had unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate a change for the Sydney event following the decision to start the season on a Friday.

Seven’s six live events for 2025 are Sydney, Hidden Valley, Townsville, Bathurst, the Gold Coast and Adelaide.

Townsville and Adelaide will also feature Friday races this year that cannot be broadcast on Seven.

Albert Park too includes a Friday race, although that event is on Ten as part of a unique arrangement for the Australian Grand Prix.

Seven’s Saturday Sydney 500 coverage will begin on 7mate at 4:30pm ahead of the Top 10 Shootout, with the race to also be broadcast on Seven’s main channel.

The free-to-air Sunday coverage will commence ahead of the day’s Shootout and is slated to appear on Seven’s main channel.

Coverage will also be available on its digital platform 7plus on both days.

Seven’s broadcast talent this year consists of Mark Beretta, Jack Perkins and Molly Taylor.

Sydney 500 broadcast start times (AEDT)

Friday February 21

Foxtel/Kayo – 1:30pm

Saturday February 22

Foxtel/Kayo – 12:00pm

7mate and 7plus – 4:30pm

Seven – 7:00pm

Sunday February 23

Foxtel/Kayo – 9am

Seven and 7plus – 1pm