The category will enter the final year of its current broadcast deal with an unchanged on-screen line-up headlined by commentators Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife.

Crompton and Skaife have been the voices of the sport since the end of their full-time driving careers in 2002 and 2008 respectively.

The latter stepped back from duties on the board of Supercars owner RACE late last year citing a potential conflict of interest while TV rights negotiations play out.

Supercars’ TV team will also again feature Chad Neylon, Garth Tander, Mark Larkham and Riana Crehan in prominent roles.

Jess Yates continues as the anchor for the Fox Sports coverage, while the Seven Network brings its own talent to the six events shown live on free-to-air.

Seven’s trio consists of Mark Beretta, Jack Perkins and Molly Taylor, who is set for an expanded role this year following appearances at selected 2024 events.

Taylor has been lined up for five of Seven’s rounds, although is expected to miss the Gold Coast 500 due to a clashing commitment.

Supercars’ support category commentary includes Craig Lowndes, Richard Craill and Matt Naulty, with drivers such as James Courtney also likely to make cameos.

Supercars’ soon-to-expire broadcast deal is a five-year agreement signed in September 2020, which marked an extension of its link with Fox Sports and a return to Seven as the free-to-air partner.

Fox Sports’ parent company Foxtel was late last year sold by owners News Corp and Telstra to international sports streaming giant DAZN in a deal worth $3.4 billion.

Seven has meanwhile been in the news this week, with its owner Seven West Media citing a soft TV advertising market as it reported a 40 percent half-yearly profit slump.

There has been no update from Supercars on the status of its broadcast negotiations as the start of the 2025 season approaches.