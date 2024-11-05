Supercars last month unveiled plans for the radical new Finals concept, which will decide the champion across the Gold Coast 500, Sandown 500 and Adelaide 500 events.

Sandown’s twin 250km races – which will eliminate three drivers from contention to set up a four-way decider in Adelaide – will be exclusively live on Fox Sports/Kayo.

Seven’s free-to-air rounds are the season-opener at Sydney Motorsport Park, Hidden Valley, Townsville, Bathurst, Gold Coast and Adelaide.

That’s essentially the same set as 2024, accounting for the fact SMP has replaced the Bathurst 500 as the season-opener.

As per recent seasons, Seven and its streaming platform 7plus will also air delayed highlights packages from all events.

In addition to the Seven Network rounds, free-to-air viewers will get live action from Albert Park as part of Network Ten’s coverage of the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

The free-to-air schedule again misses out on the first endurance race, which in 2025 will be The Bend 500 that kicks off the newly reinstated Enduro Cup.

Supercars’ Head of Broadcast Nathan Prendergast declared a big 2025 for Supercars, which will be its last under the current Fox/Seven deal.

“The 2025 Supercars season brings unprecedented excitement for fans with our new Finals Series, and we’re thrilled to continue working with Foxtel and Seven to bring the action to millions of fans across Australia,” he said.

“2025 is going to be an historic year in our championship with more racing, revamped weekend formats, and the all-new Finals series, which will keep fans on the edge of their seats and glued to their screens.

“We are very excited about the season ahead and are looking forward to working with Foxtel and the Seven Network to bring a world-class broadcast product to our fans across the country.”