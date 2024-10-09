As revealed by Speedcafe last week, Supercars is cutting its 13-event calendar in three: a Sprint Cup, Enduro Cup and Finals.

The Sprint Cup consists of eight rounds: Sydney Motorsport Park, Albert Park, Taupo, Symmons Plains, Wanneroo, Hidden Valley, Townsville and Ipswich.

At the end of these eight rounds, the Sprint Cup will be awarded to the top performing driver, who will gain automatic entry into the Finals Series.

The Enduro Cup will then take place across The Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000. The highest points scorer across those two events will win the Enduro Cup and also punch a Finals ticket.

A total of 10 drivers are to take part in the Finals, which begin after the Bathurst 1000. The remaining spots are filled based on the overall points standings after the Great Race.

The Finals will consist of the Gold Coast, Sandown and Adelaide events, with drivers eliminated from Finals contention along the way.

Throughout the Finals, points will reset between each round, ensuring that every race is critical for the title contenders.

It will start with the points for all 10 finalists being reset to 3000. Additional (as yet unspecified) bonus points will be awarded based on regular season performance.

Any driver from the 10 finalists who wins a race at the Gold Coast event will be guaranteed a place at the Sandown event.

After the Gold Coast, the bottom three drivers will be eliminated from title contention, leaving seven drivers to advance.

Ahead of Round 12 at Sandown, the remaining seven drivers’ points will reset to 4000. Again, any finalist who wins a race at Sandown will automatically advance to Adelaide.

Bonus points will be applied ahead of Sandown and, once again, the bottom three drivers at the end of the event will be eliminated, leaving four to battle it out in the final round.

The Adelaide 500 has been renamed the Adelaide Grand Final, for which the top four finalists’ points reset to 5000 (and some bonus points applied).

The champion will be determined across three races – one 100km on Friday, one 250km on Saturday and the final 250km race of the year on Sunday afternoon.

The highest point scorer at the end of the weekend will be crowned the 2025 Supercars Championship winner.

As is currently the case, all drivers will continue to contest all races regardless of whether they are in championship contention or not.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard says the Finals format is designed to put drivers in high pressure situations, creating more excitement for fans.

“The emphasis was on improving the racing product and giving drivers the opportunity to always attack without an external factor preventing them from being aggressive,” he said.

“Our fans wanted more excitement, more unpredictability, and a true test to find the best champion. The Finals series will do just that.

“With points resetting and drivers being eliminated, we’ve created an environment where the pressure will be at its highest, and only the best will prevail.

“This format is set to change how we crown a champion, and we’re confident it will keep fans on the edge of their seats until the very last lap.”

A host of changes have also been made to the race and tyre formats, which are detailed here. There will be 10 more races than in 2024, making for 34 total across the 13 events.

2025 Repco Supercars Championship: