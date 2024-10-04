Supercars confirmed the basics of its 2025 schedule today with the series to be contested across 13 rounds next year.

As long expected, the expansion round is Queensland Raceway which will join the same 12 circuits used this year along with The Bend, which returns as an endurance event.

The announcement only covers off the dates of the events with Supercars set to officially roll out the formats during the Bathurst 1000 next week.

However, there have been some hints dropped about formats – and it appears set to involve a three-part season.

Speedcafe has seen a version of the calendar that includes three distinct parts, starting with a Sprint season that takes in Sydney Motorsport Park, Albert Park, New Zealand, Tasmania, Perth, Darwin, Townsville and Queensland Raceway.

There is then the Enduro portion, which is The Bend and the Bathurst 1000, followed by a Finals series that includes the Gold Coast, Sandown and Adelaide.

While the legitimacy of the schedule is unconfirmed, it tallies with talk ahead of this year’s Sandown 500 that Supercars was looking closely at having series within the series – and potentially even multiple champions.

That talk involved a Finals series, although whether it is a full, NASCAR-style Playoffs format or simply a branding exercise for the last three rounds is unclear.

Other hints on offer regarding the 2025 formats include a two x 250-kilometre affair to open the season at SMP, while the Super400 rounds are slated to become ‘Super440′ instead.

That opens the door for a return to a three-race sprint format, with the 440 earmarked for Taupo, Tasmania, Perth and Queensland Raceway.

Sandown may continue as a 500-kilometre event, although a single-driver affair split across two 250-kilometre heats, while there is a question mark over the Adelaide format, given it is simply listed as the Adelaide ’round’ and not specifically the 500.