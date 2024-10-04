The calendar grows by one event compared to 2024 with two venues returning to the schedule, given Bathurst featured twice this year.

One expansion venue has long been locked in with The Bend to host a two-driver, pre-Bathurst 1000 endurance race.

The other expansion event is a return to Queensland Raceway, which will round out the pre-enduro potion of the season in early August.

Formats and TV arrangements are yet to be announced, although at least the former is expected to be unveiled during the Bathurst 1000 event next week.

The calendar follows what was outlined by Speedcafe last month, with Sydney Motorsport Park to replace Bathurst as the season-opener on the last weekend in February.

That will be followed by a points-paying appearance at Albert Park during the Australian Grand Prix on March 13-16.

The date for the return to Taupo (April 11-13) has been locked in for some time, while Tasmania moves from its controversial August date to May 9-11.

Wanneroo will host Supercars for potentially the last time on June 6-8 before the northern swing kicks off with the Darwin Triple Crown a fortnight later.

It continues with the Townsville 500 on July 11-13 before the return to Queensland Raceway on August 8-10.

The two-driver races start with The Bend on September 12-14 followed by the Bathurst 1000 on October 9-12 before what it expected to be a run of single-drive races taking in the Gold Coast (October 24-26), Sandown (November 14-16) and Adelaide (November 27-30).

“The expansion to 13 events not only brings back Ipswich but solidifies Supercars’ national and international footprint,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“We’re thrilled about the strategic additions and shifts in the calendar, including moving Sandown to a November date and debuting an endurance round at The Bend.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce the return of the Ipswich event in 2025. After a few years off the calendar, we know fans in south-east Queensland have been eager for its return. Queensland Raceway has had significant upgrades, and the August event will be one to mark in the calendar to attend at a truly revitalised venue.”

RACE chairman Barclay Nettlefold added: “Expanding the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship was a key priority for us, and it’s something fans have been asking for over the last few years. Adding the 13th event is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to growing the sport and providing more opportunities for fans to engage with Supercars in different locations.

“With plans for a Perth street circuit in place and Toyota confirmed to bring the GR Supra onto the grid in 2026 the future is an exciting one that we are proud to be delivering for fans.”

2025 Supercars calendar