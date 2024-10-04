Perth, Sandown and the additional Bathurst visit have all been dropped from the Dunlop Series schedule as part of the expanded 2025 Supercars calendar.

Like Supercars, Super2 will start its season at Sydney Motorsport Park at the end of February, which replaces the short-lived Bathurst opener from this year.

Super2 will then continue at Symmons Plains on the new May 9-11 date, marking the Tasmanian venue’s first appearance on the calendar since 2018.

That is followed by the now regular appearance in Townsville in early July before Queensland Raceway returns to the Super2 schedule for the first time since 2019.

As usual the run home takes in the Bathurst 1000 in October and Adelaide in late November.

“The 2025 calendar reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the best development platform for emerging drivers,” said Super2 category manager Jason Routley.

“With the return of Ipswich and Tasmania, we’re giving competitors a well-rounded mix of circuits, each offering its own unique challenge.

“These are tracks where some of today’s Supercars champions first made their mark, and we’re looking forward to seeing who will rise to the occasion next year.”

Interestingly, the announcement solely references Dunlop Super2, rather than the Dunlop Series, fuelling the expectation that Super3 will be dropped at the end of this season.

2025 Dunlop Super2 calendar