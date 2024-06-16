As exclusively revealed by Speedcafe back in April, Supercars and the state government have been in talks about shifting the West Aussie round from Wanneroo Raceway to a street race.

Those talks are now advanced enough for the government to speak publicly about, with premier Roger Cook confirming to Seven West Media outlets that the plan is for a Perth street race based around Burswood Park, in the vicinity of Optus Stadium and the Crown Casino precinct.

The event would form part of a 10-day motorsport festival that also incorporates Perth Motorplex in Kwinana.

“Living in Kwinana, I know how big our motorsport community is in WA,” said Cook.

“We've seen the success of street circuits over east and Burswood Park would be the perfect place for a uniquely WA V8 event.”

The concept also has the support of WA's deputy premier Rita Saffioti, who has been dealing directly with Supercars on the matter.

“Imagine the noise, atmosphere and crowds as V8s fly around a new and specifically-designed race track in Burswood Park, just a stones throw from the city,” she said.

“It will be incredible.

“The Supercars SuperSprint at Wanneroo has been a much-loved event on the annual tourism calendar for many years now, and this will no doubt take it to the next level.

“We know how passionate and enthusiastic motorsport fans are and I know locally they've been wanting this to happen for some time – particularly when they've sene similar circuits built in other cities around the country.

“It is really exciting to have this vision start to become a reality and of course will have broader community benefits year-round with permanent grandstands and upgrades to the park.”

Supercars is expected to publicly respond to the government reaction this morning.