Speedcafe has learned of extremely preliminary talks between the Western Australia state government and Supercars regarding more investment into the annual WA round of the series.

That has reopened the door for a street race in the West Aussie capital as a replacement for the existing Perth SuperSprint.

This isn't the first time there has been talk of a Perth street race, with a number of plans including layouts in the CBD and Fremantle having been floated over the past two decades.

In fact, it's believed that Supercars' engineering partner IEDM has drawings of several different layouts in and around the Perth CBD.

Talk had gone quiet in recent years, though, until this latest development of a possible increase in government funding.

Sources have indicated that the shoreline area east of the CBD, which includes Optus Stadium and the Crown facility, is one potential site for the track.

A street race isn't the only possible outcome from successful talks with government, with other options including permanent lighting facilities at Carco.com.au Raceway, AKA Wanneroo Raceway, so that the Perth SuperNight could return.

At the same time a Perth street race would fit in with the briefing that Supercars Chairman Barclay Nettlefold gave teams and drivers at Albert Park this year.

Nettlefold spoke about a new interstate street race, which was thought to have meant outside of the states already hosting major Supercars events such as Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

A Perth street race would also give Supercars an option for a new opening round, although with talks so preliminary it is thought that it would be 2026 at the earliest.

Neither Supercars nor the WA government directly confirmed the street race plan to Speedcafe, however a WA government spokesperson did express a commitment to motorsport and a vision for big events.

“The WA government is committed to motorsports and Supercars, with the annual Perth SuperSprint holding a special place in our events calendar,” read a statement provided to Speedcafe.

“Our vision is for Perth and Western Australia to be the fastest growing events destination in South East Asia, so we gladly review proposals that drive visitation, create local jobs, and deliver world-class events and tourism experiences in Perth.”

The Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint is next up on the Supercars calendar on May 17-19.