This morning’s release of the 2025 Supercars Championship schedule includes the Formula 1 event as the second round, to run on March 13-16.

That comes amid a fresh two-year deal between Supercars and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation that includes a new paddock area for the category.

Supercars was booted from the support category pitlane this year to accommodate Formula 2, instead squeezed into a small space behind the F2 area.

Although teams were able to adapt their processes and the sprint races without pitstops proved entertaining, a lack of access for fans and sponsors was a major sore point.

The parties have responded by negotiating a deal for the Supercars paddock to move to the outside of the circuit, behind the Senna Grandstand at the beginning of the front straight.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard told News Corp a “village type atmosphere” will be created to showcase the category to fans.

“We went into that event last year with the change with F2 and F3 taking over the pit lane and that area, so we worked through it, (but) it wasn’t ideal for us not having the public being able to gain access into our paddock,” Howard said.

“Everyone identifies the most important thing is for the fans to be able to get up close and personal with our teams and our drivers.

“Travis [Auld, AGPC boss] sat down with us after the event and said, ‘Yep, I can see that, we need to change it’.

“We have looked at the options to really give us the best outcome of where that paddock will be located, creating a village type atmosphere and being able to get all our fans into our paddock.

“We believe that will be achieved and we are really looking forward to being back at the Australian Grand Prix.”