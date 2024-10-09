Supercars has slashed practice and increased the number of races from 24 to 34 across, totalling nearly 6700km of racing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 race formats, qualifying, and new Dunlop tyre compounds.

Supercars race formats explained

The biggest year-on-year format changes include the introduction of Friday races and the new Super440 format.

Featured Videos

Four events will feature Friday races, including the season-opening Sydney 500, Melbourne SuperSprint, Townsville 500, and Adelaide Grand Final.

As has become customary, the Melbourne SuperSprint will feature races each day at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

The Super440 format will be used at Taupō, Tasmania, Perth, and Ipswich. Those weekends will feature two 120km races on Saturday and a 200km feature race on Sunday.

There will be four traditional “500” weekends, beginning with the Sydney 500. Instead of two 250km races, the weekend will feature three races starting with a 100km Friday twilight race followed by two 200km races on Saturday and Sunday.

The other 500 events at Townsville, the Gold Coast, and Sandown will feature two 250km races.

The Adelaide Grand Final will feature the most racing outside of the Bathurst 1000, with 600km across three days.

The weekend will begin with a 100km race on Friday followed by two 250km races on Saturday and Sunday to determine the 2025 champion.

Practice and testing changes

Practice sessions will be limited in 2025, with just two 30-minute sessions at each event outside the Enduro Cup and Sydney 500 race weekends.

In-season testing has also been capped at two tests per year, including the pre-season Sydney SuperTest on Wednesday, February 19 before the Sydney 500 and a pre-enduro test at Queensland Raceway on Monday, August 11.

Qualifying explained

Supercars qualifying will once again be split into three distinct formats. Format 1 will be used at the Melbourne SuperSprint, The Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000.

The most notable change to qualifying is the introduction of Top 10 Shootouts at every event, bar the Melbourne SuperSprint.

Format 1: Single qualifying session

Fastest claims pole – session length TBA

NOTE: Enduro Cup events will feature Format 1 for provisional pole, prior to a

Top 10 Shootout to determine pole position

Format 2: Two-part qualifying

Part 1 – 24 cars – 10mins (14 slowest eliminated prior to Part 2)

Part 2 – Top 10 – 8mins – Fastest claims pole position

Format 3: Three-part qualifying

Part 1 – 24 cars – 10mins (6 slowest eliminated prior to Part 2)

Part 2 – Top 18 – 8mins (8 slowest eliminated prior to Shootout)

Part 3 – Top 10 Shootout

2025 Repco Supercars Championship formats:

Event Day Practice Qualifying Race Length Sydney Friday 1 x 30 min Format 2 1 100km Saturday Format 3/TTSO 2 200km Sunday Format 3/TTSO 3 200km Albert Park Thursday 2 x 30 min Format 1 4 105km Friday Format 1 5 105km Saturday Format 1 6 105km Sunday Format 1 7 80km Taupō Friday 2 x 30 min Saturday Format 2 8 120km Saturday Format 2 9 120km Sunday Format 3/TTSO 10 200km Tasmania Friday 2 x 30 min Saturday Format 2 11 120km Saturday Format 2 12 120km Sunday Format 3/TTSO 13 200km Perth Friday 2 x 30 min Saturday Format 2 14 120km Saturday Format 2 15 120km Sunday Format 3/TTSO 16 200km Darwin Friday 2 x 30 min Saturday Format 2 17 120km Saturday Format 2 18 120km Sunday Format 3/TTSO 19 200km Townsville Friday 2 x 30 min Format 2 20 100km Saturday Format 2 21 200km Sunday Format 3/TTSO 22 200km Ipswich Friday 2 x 30 min Saturday Format 2 23 120km Saturday Format 2 24 120km Sunday Format 3/TTSO 25 200km Bend Friday 3 x 30 min Saturday 2 x 40 min Format 1/TTSO Sunday 1 x WU 26 500km Bathurst Thursday 2 x 60 min Friday 2 x 60 min Format 1 Saturday 2 x 60 min TTSO Sunday 1 x WU 27 1000km Gold Coast Friday 2 x 30 min Saturday Format 3/TTSO 28 250km Sunday Format 3/TTSO 29 250km Sandown Friday 2 x 30 min Saturday Format 3/TTSO 30 250km Sunday Format 3/TTSO 31 250km Adelaide Thursday 1 x 30 min Friday 1 x 30 min Format 2 32 100km Saturday Format 3/TTSO 33 250km Sunday Format 3/TTSO 34 250km

Tyres

Supercars has also confirmed Dunlop will drop its 2024 tyre compounds in favour of an all-new soft and super soft in 2025.

There will be no mixed tyre compound races, though select weekends will feature different tyre compounds across the races.

“The sharp Saturday sprint races early in the season are designed to encourage drivers to attack by alleviating the need to be conservative while trying to maintain tyre life,” said Tim Edwards, Supercars general manager of motorsport.

“Fans want to see drivers pushing themselves and their cars to the absolute limit, and this format allows them to do that.”